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Namal Rajapaksa Slams Government Over Kilinochchi Artist's Arrest Under PTA

04 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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Namal Rajapaksa Slams Government Over Kilinochchi Artist's Arrest Under PTA

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has launched a sharp criticism against the current government, accusing it of applying the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) selectively following the arrest of an artist from Kilinochchi.

MP Alleges Double Standards in PTA Enforcement

Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, condemned what he described as a glaring inconsistency in how authorities choose to invoke the controversial anti-terror legislation. The SLPP parliamentarian argued that the government is using the PTA as a tool against certain individuals while turning a blind eye to others, raising serious concerns about fairness and the rule of law.

The arrest of the Kilinochchi-based artist has drawn considerable public attention, reigniting longstanding debates surrounding the PTA — a law that has faced widespread criticism from civil society groups, human rights organisations, and legal experts both locally and internationally for its broad and often disputed application.

PTA Under Renewed Scrutiny

The Prevention of Terrorism Act has long been a contentious piece of legislation in Sri Lanka, with critics arguing that it has historically been used to target minority communities and silence dissent rather than address genuine security threats.

  • The Act allows for extended detention without trial
  • It has been flagged by international human rights bodies as requiring urgent reform
  • Previous governments have faced pressure to repeal or substantially amend the law

The arrest of the northern artist has once again placed the legislation under a spotlight, with opposition voices calling for transparency regarding the charges and the circumstances that led to the individual being taken into custody.

Political Implications

Namal Rajapaksa's criticism adds a significant political dimension to the case, as the SLPP — though currently in opposition — remains an influential force in Sri Lankan parliamentary politics. His remarks are likely to intensify pressure on the government to justify its decision to invoke the PTA in this instance.

As of the time of reporting, the government had not issued a formal response to Rajapaksa's allegations of selective enforcement. Rights advocates and legal observers are expected to follow the case closely as it develops.

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