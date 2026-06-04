Consumer Affairs Authority Seals Four Warehouses of Major Food Importer in Nugegoda

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) took decisive regulatory action on Wednesday, sealing four warehouses belonging to a prominent food importer operating in the Nugegoda area.

Authorities Move Against Major Food Importer

The enforcement operation, carried out by CAA officials, targeted multiple storage facilities linked to the leading food importing company. The simultaneous sealing of four warehouses signals a significant intervention by the consumer protection body, which holds the mandate to regulate trade practices and safeguard the interests of Sri Lankan consumers.

The CAA has broad powers under Sri Lankan law to inspect business premises, investigate irregularities, and take punitive action against companies found to be in violation of consumer protection and trade regulations.

Implications for Consumers and the Trade Sector

The action raises concerns about the supply and distribution of food products that may have been stored at the affected facilities. Consumers and retailers who source goods from this importer may experience disruptions while the investigation is ongoing.

Nugegoda, a key commercial hub in the Colombo district, is home to numerous wholesale and retail food distribution operations, making this enforcement action particularly noteworthy for the local trade community.

The CAA has not yet issued a detailed public statement outlining the specific grounds for the sealing of the warehouses. Further developments are expected as authorities continue their investigation into the matter.