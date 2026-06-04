Colombo High Court Lawyers Push Back Against Proposed Judicial Retirement Age Extension

The Colombo High Court Lawyers' Association has voiced strong opposition to a government proposal reportedly aimed at extending the retirement age of judges, signalling growing unease within the legal community over what many practitioners consider an encroachment on judicial independence.

Association Raises Alarm Over Proposal

Senior members of the Colombo High Court Lawyers' Association have come forward to formally register their objections, arguing that any move to alter the retirement age of sitting judges could undermine the integrity and impartiality of the Sri Lankan judiciary. The association has called on the government to reconsider the proposal before it advances further through the legislative process.

Legal professionals affiliated with the body have expressed concern that extending judicial tenure through executive or legislative action sets a potentially dangerous precedent, one that could blur the critical boundary between the executive branch and an independent judiciary.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

At the heart of the lawyers' objections lies the principle of judicial independence, long regarded as a cornerstone of democratic governance in Sri Lanka. Critics of the proposal argue that changes to retirement age provisions, if driven by political considerations, could make the judiciary vulnerable to undue influence.

The association has urged transparency regarding the government's intentions behind the proposed amendment.

Members have called for broad consultations with the legal fraternity before any changes are enacted.

Concerns have also been raised about the potential impact on the progression and appointment of younger judicial officers.

Wider Legal Community Watching Closely

The objections raised by the Colombo High Court Lawyers' Association are expected to resonate across the broader legal community in Sri Lanka, with other bar associations likely to weigh in on the matter in the coming days. Observers note that any structural changes to the judiciary require careful deliberation and must be guided by constitutional principles rather than short-term political interests.

The independence of the judiciary is not a privilege of judges — it is a right belonging to every citizen who seeks justice.

As the debate gains momentum, pressure is mounting on the government to provide a clear and publicly accessible rationale for the proposed change, with legal stakeholders emphasising that the rule of law must remain free from political interference at all levels of the justice system.