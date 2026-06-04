AKD Government Outpaces Maithripala Administration in Legislative Output at 18-Month Mark

A new report has revealed that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's government has passed a greater number of laws through Parliament compared to the administration of former President Maithripala Sirisena at the same 18-month milestone, marking a notable shift in Sri Lanka's legislative pace.

Legislative Output Under Scrutiny

The comparison highlights how the rate at which legislation is enacted has varied considerably across different administrations in Sri Lanka. According to the report, the Dissanayake-led government has demonstrated a stronger legislative tempo in its first year and a half in office than the Sirisena administration managed during the equivalent period.

The findings have drawn attention to the current government's approach to pushing through policy reforms and regulatory changes via Parliament, suggesting a more active use of the legislature as a tool for governance during its early tenure.

Context and Significance

Sri Lanka's Parliament has historically seen fluctuating levels of legislative activity depending on the political priorities of the sitting government, the composition of Parliament, and the broader economic and social climate of the country. The 18-month benchmark is widely regarded as a meaningful indicator of an administration's early momentum and commitment to its legislative agenda.

The Dissanayake government, which came to power following the September 2024 presidential election and subsequently secured a strong parliamentary majority, has been keen to signal reform-oriented governance to both domestic and international audiences.

Comparisons With Previous Administrations

While the report specifically benchmarks the current administration against the Sirisena presidency, analysts note that raw legislative numbers alone do not necessarily reflect the quality or impact of the laws passed. The substance, implementation, and long-term effect of legislation are equally critical measures of governance effectiveness.

The Dissanayake administration has passed more laws than the Sirisena government at the 18-month stage.

The legislative run rate has shifted noticeably across different Sri Lankan governments over time.

The current government holds a strong parliamentary majority, which may be a contributing factor to its legislative output.

Political observers are likely to continue tracking the government's legislative activity as it moves further into its term, particularly with regard to key economic reforms, anti-corruption measures, and constitutional matters that remain high on the public agenda.

The volume of laws passed is one indicator of legislative activity, but the true test lies in whether those laws translate into meaningful improvements in the lives of Sri Lankan citizens.

As the Dissanayake administration crosses the 18-month mark, its record in Parliament will remain a focal point for both supporters and critics assessing the pace and direction of change under the new political order.