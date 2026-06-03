Yoshitha Rajapaksa Moves to Dismiss Conspiracy Charge Linked to Father's Presidency

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has made a legal move to have a conspiracy charge against him dismissed, according to reports emerging from Colombo.

The application to have the charge thrown out represents the latest development in a long-running legal matter that has followed the younger Rajapaksa through the courts for several years. The case has attracted considerable public attention given the prominent political standing of his family.

Background to the Case

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, a former Sri Lanka Navy officer, has faced legal scrutiny in connection with alleged financial irregularities. The conspiracy charge he is now seeking to have dismissed forms part of proceedings that have periodically made headlines in Sri Lanka's legal and political circles.

His legal team has formally petitioned for the dismissal of the charge, though the full grounds upon which the application rests are yet to be made fully public. The case is expected to continue drawing significant interest as it moves through the judicial process.

A Family Under Legal Scrutiny

The Rajapaksa family has faced various legal challenges in the post-war and post-presidency period, with critics arguing that accountability for alleged financial misconduct remains a pressing concern for Sri Lanka's governance landscape.

The outcome of this latest application will be closely watched by legal observers, political analysts, and members of the public who have long called for transparency and equal application of the law regardless of political affiliation or family connections.

Further hearings are anticipated as the court considers the dismissal request filed on behalf of Yoshitha Rajapaksa.