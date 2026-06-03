Three Sri Lankans Wounded in Kuwait Airport Attack

Sri Lankan Nationals Among the Injured

Three Sri Lankan nationals have been injured following an attack at Kuwait Airport, according to reports emerging from the region. The incident has raised serious concerns among the Sri Lankan community based in Kuwait, as well as authorities back home.

Details of the Incident

The attack, which took place at Kuwait's main international airport, left three Sri Lankan citizens with injuries. The exact nature and severity of their wounds have not yet been officially confirmed by Sri Lankan authorities, though the incident is being closely monitored by relevant officials.

Sri Lankan Community in Kuwait

Kuwait is home to a significant number of Sri Lankan expatriate workers, many of whom are employed in domestic service, construction, and various other sectors. The safety and welfare of Sri Lankan nationals abroad remains a priority for the Sri Lankan government, particularly in the Middle East, where a large concentration of the country's migrant workforce resides.

Government Response

Sri Lankan authorities are expected to liaise with the Sri Lankan Embassy in Kuwait to obtain further details regarding the condition of the injured individuals and to facilitate any necessary consular assistance. No official statement has been released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the time of reporting.

Further updates are expected as more information becomes available regarding the circumstances surrounding the attack and the current status of the three Sri Lankan nationals involved.