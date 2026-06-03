Three Sri Lankans Among Dozens Wounded in Iranian Drone Strike on Kuwait Airport

Three Sri Lankan nationals have been injured following Iranian drone strikes that targeted Kuwait International Airport, with the attack leaving more than 60 people wounded in total.

Sri Lankans Caught in Regional Escalation

The incident has raised serious concerns among Sri Lankan authorities and expatriate communities in the Gulf region, as the attack struck one of the busiest aviation hubs in the Middle East. The three injured Sri Lankans were among a large number of casualties sustained when the drone strikes hit the airport complex.

Sri Lanka has a significant migrant worker population based in Kuwait, with thousands of citizens employed across various sectors in the Gulf nation. The attack has prompted anxiety among families back home who have relatives living and working in the country.

Scale of the Attack

The drone strikes, attributed to Iran, caused widespread disruption at Kuwait International Airport and resulted in injuries to nationals of multiple countries. More than 60 people in total were reported wounded as a result of the assault on the airport facility.

Kuwait International Airport serves as a critical transit and destination hub for Sri Lankan migrant workers and travellers moving between Sri Lanka and the Gulf region.

Calls for Caution

Sri Lankan authorities are expected to monitor the situation closely and are urged to make contact with the injured nationals to ensure they receive appropriate medical care. Citizens currently in Kuwait or planning to travel to the region have been advised to remain vigilant and follow updates from official government channels.

The attack reflects the growing tensions in the broader Middle East region, which continue to pose risks for the large number of Sri Lankan workers and residents based across Gulf Cooperation Council countries.