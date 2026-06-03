Sri Lanka's First Commercial Battery Storage System Arrives in USD 50 Million Renewable Energy Push

Sri Lanka has reached a significant milestone in its clean energy journey with the arrival of the country's first commercial-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), marking the beginning of a transformative USD 50 million investment aimed at strengthening the integration of renewable energy into the national power grid.

Landmark Shipment Docks at Colombo Port

The initial consignment of battery units recently arrived at the Port of Colombo, destined for the Galle and Matara BESS projects being developed by Galilee BESS (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary of KHEN Energy Limited. The delivery represents one of the most technically complex and large-scale renewable energy cargo movements Sri Lanka has witnessed to date.

The shipment consisted of 25 containers, among them 18 battery units each weighing 42 metric tonnes — an undertaking that demanded extraordinary logistical precision and forward planning from all parties involved.

Addressing a Critical Gap in Renewable Energy

Energy sector officials have described the project as a pivotal investment that directly tackles one of the most persistent challenges in renewable energy development: the ability to store electricity generated from intermittent sources such as solar and wind power, and release it during periods of peak demand.

Once the facilities become operational, they will work in close coordination with the National System Operator, absorbing surplus renewable energy during high-generation periods and feeding it back into the grid when needed. This is expected to significantly improve both the efficiency and reliability of Sri Lanka's power network, while reducing renewable energy curtailment and bolstering overall energy security.

Global Technology Partner Signals International Confidence

The cutting-edge technology powering the BESS facilities is being supplied by Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., a globally recognised leader in energy storage solutions. The involvement of such an internationally prominent partner is being seen as a strong vote of confidence in Sri Lanka's renewable energy potential and its long-term commitment to clean energy transition.

Complex Logistics Operation Months in the Making

Expolanka Freight (Pvt) Ltd was appointed to manage the end-to-end logistics for the project, overseeing every stage from customs clearance and specialised transportation to storage, unloading and final placement of the battery units at both project sites.

Finance and Project Director Fazul Ansar noted that the operation demanded extensive engineering studies, detailed route assessments and rigorous safety protocols, given the hazardous classification and exceptional weight of the cargo.

Head of Project Logistics Mohamed Niyas explained that months of meticulous preparation had preceded the delivery, encompassing route surveys, lifting studies and comprehensive risk mitigation planning to ensure a seamless execution.

Specialised multi-axle trailers and cranes capable of lifting between 100 and 150 tonnes were deployed throughout the operation, while targeted access modifications and last-mile transport solutions were put in place at each of the two project locations.

A New Chapter for Sri Lanka's Energy Future

Beyond its immediate energy implications, the project signals a broader shift in the scale and sophistication of infrastructure investment entering Sri Lanka. Industry observers say successful deployment of commercial-scale battery storage could serve as a catalyst for further renewable energy projects across the island, helping the country move closer to its clean energy targets and reducing its dependence on costly fossil fuel imports.

With construction and installation now under way, the Galle and Matara BESS projects are being closely watched as a blueprint for the future of energy storage in Sri Lanka.