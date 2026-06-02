CBSL Launches 'Be Scam Proof' Campaign to Shield Sri Lankans from Financial Fraud

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has launched a month-long national awareness campaign called "Be Scam Proof", designed to bolster public knowledge and resilience in the face of rising financial fraud across the island.

A Growing Threat to Financial Security

Addressing the launch event held in Colombo, CBSL Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe highlighted that financial fraud continues to flourish in Sri Lanka, driven largely by limited public awareness of legitimate, regulated financial services and the increasing sophistication of digital scams.

The Governor pointed out that fraudsters are exploiting both technological advances and gaps in public knowledge, luring victims through illegal investment schemes, fraudulent digital links, and other deceptive financial practices. He noted with concern that a significant portion of the population still struggles to tell the difference between licensed financial institutions and unlawful operations.

The Many Faces of Financial Fraud

Governor Weerasinghe identified several categories of fraud that pose serious threats to Sri Lankan citizens and the broader financial system, including:

Pyramid schemes targeting unsuspecting investors

Illegal deposit-taking operations

Deceptive high-return investment schemes

Digital scams exploiting online platforms and communication channels

He warned that these schemes not only inflict severe financial losses on individuals and families but also erode public confidence in the formal financial sector as a whole.

A Multimedia Campaign Reaching Every Corner of the Country

As part of the initiative, the Central Bank will roll out a comprehensive multimedia awareness programme across both traditional and digital media platforms. The campaign will feature posters, short films, and a dedicated theme song, with outreach extending to some of Sri Lanka's most vulnerable communities.

Particular focus will be placed on reaching:

Rural communities and low-income households

Senior citizens and youth

Schools, universities, and workplaces

A Collaborative Effort Against Fraud

The Governor stressed that defeating financial fraud is not a task the Central Bank can accomplish alone. He called for active collaboration among a wide network of stakeholders, including regulators, financial institutions, telecommunications providers, cybersecurity authorities, law enforcement agencies, media organisations, and content creators.

The campaign forms part of broader efforts to strengthen financial consumer protection and supports Sri Lanka's National Financial Inclusion Strategy.

Weerasinghe urged members of the public to remain vigilant, question suspicious financial promises, verify the credentials of any financial service provider before committing funds, and take personal responsibility for protecting their financial well-being.

Building a Scam-Proof Sri Lanka

The CBSL Governor reaffirmed the Central Bank's commitment to working alongside all relevant stakeholders to ensure that awareness efforts penetrate communities across the country. The ultimate goal, he said, is to build a Sri Lanka that is genuinely and sustainably "Scam Proof."