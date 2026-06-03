Sri Lanka Bar Association Raises Alarm Over Proposed Increase to Judicial Retirement Age

Lawyers Sound Warning on Judicial Reform Proposal

Sri Lanka's legal community has voiced strong opposition to a proposal that would raise the mandatory retirement age of judges, cautioning that such a move could have serious implications for the independence and integrity of the country's judiciary.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

Senior members of the legal profession have warned that extending the retirement age of judges risks undermining the foundational principles of an impartial and independent judiciary. Lawyers argue that any such amendment must be approached with the utmost caution, as the composition and tenure of the bench directly affects public trust in the justice system.

The proposal has sparked a broader debate within Sri Lanka's legal circles, with many practitioners expressing concern that political motivations could be behind the push to alter existing judicial retirement provisions.

What the Lawyers Are Saying

Legal professionals have outlined several key objections to raising the retirement age, including:

The potential for executive interference in judicial appointments and extensions

The risk of compromising the independence of sitting judges who may be influenced by the prospect of extended tenure

The importance of maintaining a regular and transparent process for the renewal of the bench

Legal experts stress that reforms affecting the judiciary must be driven solely by the interests of justice, free from any political considerations.

A Critical Moment for Sri Lanka's Justice System

The warning from the legal community comes at a sensitive time for Sri Lanka, as the country continues to navigate a period of significant political and institutional reform following its recent economic crisis. Advocates for judicial integrity insist that safeguarding the independence of the courts must remain a non-negotiable priority in any reform agenda.

No formal legislative proposal has yet been tabled, but the legal fraternity has made clear that it will closely monitor any developments and is prepared to take a firm stance should moves to alter judicial retirement provisions advance further.