Seven Students Remanded After Vavuniya Assault Video Goes Viral on Social Media

Seven students have been taken into custody and remanded by courts following a violent assault on two fellow students in the Irattaperiyakulam area of Vavuniya, after footage of the attack spread rapidly across social media platforms.

The incident drew widespread public attention after a video capturing the assault began circulating online, prompting authorities to act swiftly in identifying and apprehending those responsible.

Arrests Made Following Public Outcry

Police moved quickly to detain the seven suspects after the video went viral, sparking significant concern among parents, educators, and the general public regarding student safety and growing incidents of youth violence in the region.

The two victims, both students, sustained injuries as a result of the attack. Details surrounding the circumstances that led to the confrontation are still under investigation by Vavuniya police.

Students Remanded by Courts

Following their arrest, all seven students were produced before the courts and subsequently remanded into custody. Legal proceedings are expected to continue as authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The incident has reignited discussions across Sri Lanka about discipline and safety within school communities, with many calling on educational authorities to take stronger preventative measures against student violence.

Investigations into the assault are ongoing, and further developments are expected as the case progresses through the judicial system.