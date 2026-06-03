Rangala Man, 28, Arrested Over Suspected Murder of Missing Wife

A 28-year-old man has been taken into custody by police in connection with the suspected murder of his wife, who had been reported missing in the Udissapaththuwa area of Rangala, authorities confirmed.

The woman's disappearance had raised concerns among locals and prompted an investigation by police, which ultimately led to the arrest of her husband as the prime suspect in what investigators believe to be a murder case.

Authorities have launched a full-scale inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the woman's disappearance and the alleged crime. The suspect is currently being held in police custody as the investigation continues.

Further details regarding the motive and the whereabouts of the victim are expected to emerge as police pursue their inquiries. The case has drawn significant attention in the region, with residents expressing shock over the incident.

Police have not yet disclosed additional information regarding the evidence gathered against the arrested individual, but investigations are said to be progressing. The suspect is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course.