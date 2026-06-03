Four Family Members Arrested After Video of Teenage Boy Being Tortured Goes Viral

Four members of a single family, including two women, have been taken into custody following the alleged torture of a 16-year-old boy suspected of theft, after footage of the disturbing incident spread widely across social media.

Viral Video Triggers Police Action

Authorities moved swiftly to make arrests after a video capturing the alleged assault on the teenage suspect began circulating online, drawing widespread public outrage. The graphic footage prompted calls for immediate action from members of the public and advocacy groups concerned about the treatment of minors.

Four Suspects Remanded

All four individuals arrested in connection with the incident belong to the same family. Among those taken into custody are two women, making the case particularly notable. Police confirmed the arrests were made following an investigation launched after the video went viral.

Victim a Minor

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, had allegedly been accused of theft before being subjected to the assault. Under Sri Lankan law, suspects — regardless of any alleged wrongdoing — are entitled to due process, and the handling of minors is subject to additional legal protections.

Taking the law into one's own hands, particularly when it involves the violent treatment of a child, is a serious criminal offence that the authorities are obligated to pursue without compromise.

Public Outrage Over Treatment of Minor

The incident has reignited concerns over vigilante violence in Sri Lanka, with many citizens expressing anger on social media platforms over the manner in which the teenage boy was treated. Child rights organisations are expected to monitor the legal proceedings closely.

The suspects are currently in police custody, and investigations into the matter are ongoing. The case is expected to be taken up before the relevant courts in due course.