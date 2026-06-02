Harsha de Silva Rejects Back-Channel Report on US$2.5 Million Finance Ministry Fraud Allegation

Public Finance Committee (PFC) Chairman Dr. Harsha de Silva has firmly refused to accept a report concerning an alleged fraudulent transfer of US$2.5 million belonging to the Ministry of Finance, after it was delivered to him privately rather than submitted through the proper parliamentary channels.

Speaking during a PFC meeting, de Silva made clear that the committee had formally requested the report from the Finance Ministry Secretary weeks prior, along with all supporting documentation, and had granted the ministry a four-week window to comply. When the report was eventually prepared, however, it was routed directly to de Silva for what was described as his "private perusal" — a move he swiftly and unequivocally rejected.

"I am a representative of the people and currently serve as Chairman of the Public Finance Committee. The report was requested for the committee to examine and discuss, not for my personal review," de Silva stated.

De Silva arranged for the document to be returned through Parliament, emphasising that the request had been made in his capacity as committee chairman and not as a private individual. He stressed that parliamentary committees carry a constitutional obligation to oversee matters involving public finances, and that circumventing established procedures strikes at the heart of democratic accountability.

All members of the Public Finance Committee reportedly backed his position, agreeing that the report must be formally tabled in Parliament and made accessible to every committee member for thorough examination.

The committee has since directed the relevant authorities to submit the report through Parliament no later than Wednesday. Once officially received, members will study its contents before the matter is taken up for full discussion at a subsequent committee meeting.

Concerns Over Accountability

De Silva warned that attempts to sidestep parliamentary processes in matters involving public funds and allegations of financial misconduct pose a serious threat to transparency and institutional oversight. The alleged fraudulent transfer of US$2.5 million from the Finance Ministry remains under active scrutiny by the PFC.

The incident has drawn attention to the importance of maintaining rigorous procedural standards within Sri Lanka's parliamentary oversight bodies, particularly at a time when public confidence in the management of state finances remains a sensitive issue.