Cabinet Greenlights Rs. 1.1 Billion Plan to Restore Lighting Along Colombo–Katunayake Expressway

Sri Lanka's Cabinet has given the green light for a major rehabilitation project aimed at restoring and upgrading the road lighting system along the Colombo–Katunayake Expressway, with the total estimated cost standing at Rs. 1,098.50 million.

Widespread Damage Triggers Urgent Action

The Ministry of Transport and Highways has revealed that approximately 85% of the expressway's lighting infrastructure is currently non-functional, largely due to widespread theft and vandalism. The deterioration has raised serious safety concerns for the thousands of motorists who travel the route daily, particularly during nighttime hours.

The proposal, tabled by the Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, received Cabinet approval as authorities move to address what has become an increasingly pressing road safety issue.

Two-Phase Restoration Plan

The project will be executed in two packages, with restoration work beginning at key interchange points along the expressway. Under the first phase, lighting will be reinstated at the following locations:

Peliyagoda Interchange

Kerawalapitiya Interchange

Seeduwa Interchange

Ja-Ela Interchange

Subsequent work will extend illumination coverage along two critical stretches — from the new Kelani Bridge to the Peliyagoda Fish Market, and from Seeduwa through to Bandaranaike International Airport.

Procurement Process Underway

The government has confirmed that contractors for both packages will be selected through the National Competitive Procurement Procedure, ensuring transparency in the awarding of works.

Once completed, the restored lighting network is expected to significantly improve road safety and visibility along one of the country's most heavily used expressway corridors, which serves as a vital link between the capital Colombo and the international airport.