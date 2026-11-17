The passenger ferry service operating between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, India, and Sri Lanka has been temporarily suspended, bringing a halt to what has been a vital maritime link connecting the two neighbouring nations.

Service Comes to a Standstill

Authorities have confirmed that the ferry route, which provides a direct sea passage between the southern Indian port of Nagapattinam and Sri Lanka, has been taken out of operation on a temporary basis. While full details surrounding the reasons for the suspension have not been entirely disclosed, the move affects passengers on both sides of the Palk Strait who rely on the service as a convenient alternative to air travel.

A Significant Regional Connection

The Nagapattinam–Sri Lanka ferry service has been regarded as an important step in strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Sri Lanka, particularly for travellers in the northern and eastern provinces of the island who maintain close cultural and familial links with Tamil Nadu.

The route has historically carried tourists, traders, and those visiting relatives across the narrow body of water that separates the two countries, offering a more affordable and scenic mode of travel compared to flying.

Passengers Advised to Make Alternative Arrangements

Travellers who had planned to use the ferry service during this period are being urged to explore alternative travel options, including air routes connecting Colombo and other Sri Lankan airports with Indian destinations.

No confirmed date has been announced for when the service is expected to resume normal operations. Passengers are advised to monitor official announcements from the ferry operator and relevant port authorities for the latest updates on the resumption of the service.

The suspension is expected to be short-term in nature, though both Sri Lankan and Indian stakeholders will be watching closely given the route's broader significance to bilateral connectivity and regional tourism.