Supreme Court Gives Green Light to Sri Lanka's New Anti-Terrorism Bill With Conditions

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has cleared the country's proposed anti-terrorism legislation to move forward, ruling that the bill may proceed subject to a series of amendments, according to reports from Colombo.

Court's Conditional Approval

The apex court's determination marks a significant step in the government's long-running effort to replace the controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), which has drawn sustained criticism from human rights organisations and international bodies for decades. While the Supreme Court did not block the bill outright, it stipulated that certain amendments must be incorporated before the legislation can be passed into law.

The ruling reflects the court's role in scrutinising proposed legislation for constitutional compliance before bills are taken up for a final vote in Parliament, a process that is a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's legislative framework.

Background to the Bill

Sri Lanka has faced mounting pressure from foreign governments, international lenders, and civil society groups to reform or repeal the PTA, a law that critics argue has been misused to detain individuals — including journalists, activists, and members of minority communities — for prolonged periods without adequate judicial oversight.

The new anti-terrorism bill was introduced as the government's answer to those concerns, aiming to bring the country's counter-terrorism legal framework closer in line with international human rights standards while still providing authorities with tools to combat genuine security threats.

What Happens Next

With the Supreme Court's conditional clearance now issued, Parliament will be required to incorporate the mandated amendments before proceeding to a final vote. The bill's passage is closely watched by:

International financial institutions and donor nations monitoring Sri Lanka's reform commitments

Civil society and human rights advocates who have long campaigned against the PTA

Legal and security experts assessing whether the new law strikes the right balance between civil liberties and national security

The Supreme Court's intervention underscores the importance of constitutional safeguards in shaping legislation that could have far-reaching consequences for civil liberties in Sri Lanka.

The government has yet to announce a specific timeline for tabling the amended version of the bill in Parliament. Political observers note that the pace of the process will be closely scrutinised both domestically and internationally, particularly as Sri Lanka continues to navigate its economic recovery and seeks to strengthen ties with Western nations and multilateral lenders.

Further details on the specific amendments mandated by the Supreme Court are expected to emerge as the bill proceeds through the next stages of the legislative process.

Related Video