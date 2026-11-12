AKD Slashes Special Commodity Levies on Dried Sprats, Maldive Fish and Dried Chillies Ahead of Budget 2027

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced significant reductions in Special Commodity Levies on a range of essential food items, with the new rates taking effect from Wednesday, November 13, as part of the government's Budget 2027 proposals.

Key Items Affected

The levy reductions cover three staple food commodities widely consumed by Sri Lankan households across the island. The items targeted for relief are:

Dried sprats

Maldive fish

Dried chillies

Relief for Everyday Consumers

The move is widely seen as a cost-of-living measure aimed at easing the financial burden on ordinary Sri Lankans, particularly lower and middle-income families for whom these ingredients form a core part of their daily diet. Dried sprats and Maldive fish are among the most frequently used protein and flavouring sources in traditional Sri Lankan cooking, while dried chillies remain an indispensable staple in households nationwide.

Part of a Broader Budget Strategy

The levy reductions form part of the Dissanayake administration's broader fiscal approach under Budget 2027, which the government has signalled will prioritise measures to stabilise the cost of essential goods. By reducing Special Commodity Levies — a form of tax applied at the point of import or sale on selected goods — the government aims to bring down retail prices and improve affordability for consumers who have faced prolonged economic pressure in recent years.

The announcement has been welcomed by consumer advocacy groups, who have long called for targeted relief on everyday food essentials. Market observers will be watching closely in the coming days to see whether the levy reductions translate into meaningful price drops at retail and wholesale levels across the country.