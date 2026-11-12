Sri Lanka Locks In 3,500 Hajj Quotas for 2027 Pilgrimage Season

Government Confirms Allocation Ahead of 2027 Season

Sri Lanka has successfully secured 3,500 places for its Muslim citizens wishing to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage in 2027, in what marks a significant development for the country's Islamic community.

What the Quota Means for Sri Lankan Pilgrims

The confirmed allocation ensures that thousands of Sri Lankan Muslims will have the opportunity to fulfil one of the five pillars of Islam — the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. The Hajj is an obligatory religious duty that must be carried out at least once in a lifetime by every able-bodied Muslim who can afford to do so.

Securing the quota well in advance of the 2027 season is expected to give prospective pilgrims and relevant authorities adequate time to make the necessary travel, financial, and administrative preparations.

Coordination with Saudi Authorities

Hajj quotas are allocated to countries by Saudi Arabian authorities based on a globally recognised formula. Sri Lanka's successful confirmation of 3,500 places reflects ongoing diplomatic and administrative coordination between Colombo and Riyadh to facilitate the pilgrimage for Sri Lankan nationals.

Planning Ahead

Prospective pilgrims are encouraged to begin early planning and to liaise with the relevant local authorities regarding registration, eligibility, and costs associated with the 2027 Hajj season.