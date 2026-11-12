Sri Lanka's €744 Million EU Trade Relationship Under the Spotlight as GSP+ Faces Crucial 2028 Renewal

Sri Lanka's preferential trade relationship with the European Union, valued at approximately €744 million, is facing a defining moment as the country looks ahead to the 2028 renewal of its Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus, commonly known as GSP+.

What Is GSP+ and Why Does It Matter?

GSP+ is a special trade arrangement granted by the European Union to developing countries, allowing them to export a wide range of goods to EU markets at significantly reduced or zero tariff rates. For Sri Lanka, the scheme has been a vital lifeline for key export sectors, most notably the garment and apparel industry, which accounts for a substantial portion of the island nation's foreign exchange earnings.

The arrangement comes with conditions, however. Beneficiary countries are required to demonstrate meaningful progress in ratifying and implementing 27 international conventions covering human rights, labour standards, environmental protection, and good governance. Sri Lanka's continued eligibility will depend heavily on how well it meets these benchmarks ahead of the 2028 review.

The Stakes for Sri Lanka's Export Sector

With €744 million in trade flowing between Sri Lanka and the European Union, the economic implications of losing or retaining GSP+ status are enormous. The apparel sector, which employs hundreds of thousands of workers — many of them women — relies on competitive access to European markets to remain viable against lower-cost regional competitors.

Beyond textiles, other export categories including rubber products, spices, and processed foods also benefit from preferential access under the scheme. A failure to secure renewal in 2028 could trigger a sharp rise in tariffs on these goods, rendering Sri Lankan exports less competitive and potentially threatening thousands of jobs.

Challenges on the Road to 2028

Sri Lanka previously lost its GSP+ privileges in 2010 following concerns raised by the European Commission over human rights issues, particularly in relation to the final stages of the civil war. The country had its status restored in 2017 after demonstrating progress on key commitments, a process that took years of diplomatic engagement and legislative reform.

As the 2028 deadline approaches, analysts and trade observers warn that Sri Lanka cannot afford complacency. The EU has grown increasingly stringent in its assessment of GSP+ beneficiaries, and any perceived backsliding on democratic norms, press freedom, labour rights, or environmental commitments could jeopardise the country's standing.

Economic Recovery Adds Urgency

The question of GSP+ renewal takes on added urgency given Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of 2022. The country is still working to stabilise its public finances, rebuild foreign reserves, and restore investor confidence. Export revenue, particularly from EU markets, remains a critical component of that recovery strategy.

Policymakers, industry leaders, and civil society groups are being called upon to work in concert to ensure Sri Lanka meets the necessary standards and presents a credible case to Brussels well before the review process begins in earnest.

The Path Forward

Trade experts suggest that proactive engagement with EU officials, combined with concrete legislative and institutional reforms, will be essential if Sri Lanka hopes to secure a smooth renewal. The window for action is narrowing, and the cost of inaction — measured in tariff walls and lost market access — could set back the country's export ambitions by years.

For a nation still finding its economic footing, retaining GSP+ access to one of the world's largest and most lucrative consumer markets is not merely a trade policy question. It is a matter of national economic survival.

Related Video