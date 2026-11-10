Sri Lanka's Poorest Households Suffer Sharp 16% Drop in Real Income, Report Reveals

Sri Lanka's most economically vulnerable households have endured a devastating blow to their living standards, with the poorest fifth of the population losing approximately 16 percent of their real household income, according to newly available data highlighting the lasting toll of the country's prolonged economic crisis.

Widening Gap Between Rich and Poor

The figures paint a troubling picture of growing inequality across the island nation, as lower-income families continue to bear a disproportionately heavy burden from the economic turmoil that has gripped Sri Lanka in recent years. While households across all income brackets have faced hardship, it is those at the bottom of the economic ladder who have suffered the steepest losses in purchasing power.

The 16 percent decline in real household income among the poorest quintile reflects the compounding effects of soaring inflation, steep rises in the cost of essential goods, and reduced economic activity that defined Sri Lanka's worst financial crisis in modern history.

Essential Goods and Services Out of Reach

For millions of Sri Lankan families already living on the margins, such a significant income erosion translates directly into difficult choices — between food and medicine, between schooling and basic utilities. The sharp reduction in real earnings means that even where nominal incomes may have remained stable, the actual value of money in hand has shrunk considerably.

Rising food prices have consumed a larger share of low-income household budgets

Energy and utility cost increases have further strained the poorest families

Reduced employment opportunities and wage stagnation have compounded the crisis

Recovery Yet to Reach the Most Vulnerable

Although Sri Lanka has taken significant steps toward macroeconomic stabilisation — including an agreement with the International Monetary Fund and progress on debt restructuring — economists and welfare advocates warn that the benefits of recovery are yet to filter down to those most in need.

The road to economic recovery must be inclusive, ensuring that the gains of stabilisation are felt by every Sri Lankan family, not just those with the means to weather the storm.

Social protection programmes and targeted government interventions will be critical in arresting the decline in living standards among the poorest households. Policymakers face mounting pressure to accelerate relief measures that directly address income erosion at the grassroots level.

As Sri Lanka works to rebuild its economy, the plight of its most vulnerable citizens remains a stark reminder that sustainable recovery must place human welfare at its core.

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