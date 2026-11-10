Mahela Jayawardene Receives Prestigious 'Nalanda Keerthi Sri' Honour From His Alma Mater

Cricket legend and former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has been bestowed with the distinguished 'Nalanda Keerthi Sri' title by his alma mater, Nalanda College, in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the sport and his enduring legacy as one of Sri Lanka's greatest cricketers.

A Fitting Tribute to a National Icon

The prestigious honour, conferred by the renowned Colombo-based Buddhist school, represents one of the highest distinctions that Nalanda College awards to its most celebrated former students. Jayawardene, who is widely regarded as among the finest batsmen ever produced by Sri Lanka, received the accolade in acknowledgement of his remarkable achievements both on and off the cricket field.

A Career of Extraordinary Achievement

Jayawardene's illustrious career saw him rise to become one of the most respected figures in world cricket. Among his most celebrated accomplishments are:

Captaining Sri Lanka to the final of the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup

Scoring over 11,800 runs in Test cricket, placing him among the game's all-time greats

Leading Sri Lanka to victory at the 2014 ICC World Twenty20 championship

Serving as a mentor and coach for multiple international cricket sides following his retirement

Nalanda College's Legacy of Excellence

Nalanda College, one of Sri Lanka's most prestigious schools, has a long tradition of producing outstanding leaders across multiple fields. The 'Nalanda Keerthi Sri' title is reserved for former students who have brought exceptional honour and distinction to both the institution and the nation as a whole.

The recognition serves as a proud moment not only for Nalanda College but for the entire Sri Lankan cricketing community, celebrating a man whose dedication and brilliance have inspired generations of young cricketers across the island.

Jayawardene's legacy extends far beyond statistics, embodying the spirit of excellence and sportsmanship that Sri Lanka has come to be known for on the world cricket stage.

The honour adds yet another distinguished chapter to the remarkable story of one of Sri Lanka's most beloved sporting heroes.