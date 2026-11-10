India to Gift 100 New Ambulances to Sri Lanka's 1990 Suwa Sariya Emergency Service Under Fresh MOU

Sri Lanka and India have formalised a new agreement to strengthen the island nation's emergency healthcare infrastructure, with New Delhi committing to provide 100 brand-new ambulances to the nationally acclaimed 1990 Suwa Sariya National Emergency Ambulance Service.

Bilateral Agreement Signed

The two neighbouring countries have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) specifically covering the provision of the ambulances, marking yet another significant milestone in the longstanding bilateral relationship between Colombo and New Delhi. The agreement reflects India's continued commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's public health sector during a period when the country is working to rebuild and modernise its essential services.

Boosting a Vital National Service

The 1990 Suwa Sariya service, named after its emergency hotline number, has become a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's pre-hospital emergency care system since its establishment. The service operates around the clock, dispatching ambulances to respond to medical emergencies across the country. The addition of 100 new vehicles is expected to significantly enhance the service's capacity and reach, particularly in rural and underserved areas where timely emergency response can mean the difference between life and death.

Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Ties

This MOU forms part of a broader pattern of Indian assistance extended to Sri Lanka across multiple sectors, including healthcare, infrastructure, and economic recovery. The gesture is widely seen as a reaffirmation of India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, under which New Delhi has consistently prioritised developmental cooperation with its closest regional partners.

Sri Lankan health authorities are expected to coordinate with Indian officials on the logistics of delivering and deploying the new ambulances, with the aim of integrating them into the Suwa Sariya network as swiftly as possible to serve the Sri Lankan public.

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