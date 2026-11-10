Two Sri Lankan Fishermen Detained After Vessel Drifts Into Indian Waters Off Pamban Coast

Two Sri Lankan fishermen have been detained by Indian authorities after their boat drifted across the maritime boundary into Indian waters, reportedly due to adverse weather conditions, officials confirmed.

Vessel Pushed Off Course by Bad Weather

The fishing vessel, crewed by the two Sri Lankan nationals, was swept into Indian territorial waters near Pamban, a coastal town located on Rameswaram Island in Tamil Nadu. Officials indicated that rough sea conditions were responsible for the boat straying beyond its intended course and crossing into Indian waters.

Pamban sits close to the Palk Strait, the narrow stretch of water separating Sri Lanka and India, making unintended crossings of the maritime border a recurring challenge for fishermen operating in the region, particularly during periods of inclement weather.

Fishermen Taken Into Custody

Upon detection of the vessel in Indian waters, authorities moved to detain the two fishermen. The individuals are currently being held at Pamban while the matter is processed by the relevant agencies.

A Long-Standing Regional Issue

Maritime boundary disputes and the detention of fishermen have long been a sensitive issue between Sri Lanka and India. Fishing communities on both sides of the Palk Strait frequently navigate treacherous and narrow waters, and accidental crossings — especially during rough weather — have led to numerous detentions over the years.

Such incidents typically involve diplomatic communication between the two governments to facilitate the eventual release of detained fishermen and the return of their vessels.

Further details regarding the identities of the detained fishermen and the status of their boat have not yet been officially released.