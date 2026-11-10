Ex-National Water Board Chairman Nishantha Ranatunga Taken Into Custody by Anti-Corruption Commission

Former Chairman of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB), Nishantha Ranatunga, has been placed under arrest by Sri Lanka's Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), authorities confirmed.

High-Profile Arrest Signals Continued Anti-Corruption Drive

The arrest of Ranatunga, who previously served as the head of one of Sri Lanka's most critical public utilities, marks a significant development in the country's ongoing efforts to hold former state officials accountable for alleged corrupt conduct during their tenure.

The Bribery Commission moved to detain the former chairman as part of an active investigation, though full details surrounding the specific charges have yet to be formally disclosed to the public at this stage of proceedings.

Role at the NWSDB

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board is a key government institution responsible for providing safe drinking water and sanitation services across Sri Lanka. As its former chairman, Ranatunga held a position of considerable authority over the board's operations, procurement processes, and administrative functions.

Allegations of financial misconduct within state-run institutions have drawn heightened public scrutiny in recent years, particularly as Sri Lanka continues to navigate economic recovery and strengthened governance reforms.

Investigation Ongoing

CIABOC, which operates as the country's principal anti-corruption body, is expected to present Ranatunga before the relevant judicial authorities following his arrest, in accordance with standard legal procedure.

The case is likely to be closely watched by civil society groups and opposition lawmakers who have long called for greater transparency and accountability within Sri Lanka's state-run enterprises.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses and legal proceedings get underway.