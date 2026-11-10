Death Toll of Injured Climbs to 70 Following Deadly Three-Bus Crash on Anuradhapura's A9 Road

Multi-vehicle collision on A9 Road leaves dozens hospitalised

The number of people injured in a serious three-bus collision on the A9 Road in Rambewa, Anuradhapura, has risen to 70, authorities have confirmed, as emergency services continue to respond to one of the more significant road accidents to strike the region in recent times.

The pile-up, involving three buses, took place along the A9 Road near Rambewa — a major arterial route connecting Colombo to Jaffna that is frequently used by both long-distance commuters and travellers heading to the Northern Province.

Injured receiving medical attention

Medical teams have been working to treat the injured, with victims transported to nearby hospitals in the Anuradhapura district. The rising casualty figure has raised fresh concerns about road safety standards along one of Sri Lanka's busiest inter-provincial highways.

Road safety concerns renewed

Accidents involving public transport buses remain a persistent and troubling issue on Sri Lankan roads, with the A9 corridor historically seeing a high volume of heavy vehicle traffic. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement detailing the precise cause of the collision.

Further updates are expected as investigations into the incident get underway.