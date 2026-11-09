Colombo Municipal Council Vows Legal Crackdown on Illegal Structures Worsening City Floods

CMC Takes Hard Stance Against Unauthorised Constructions Blocking Drainage

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) has issued a stern warning that it will pursue legal action against owners of unauthorised constructions that are obstructing natural water flow and contributing to the recurring flood crisis gripping the nation's capital.

The announcement signals a significant shift in the CMC's approach to tackling urban flooding in Colombo, a problem that has long plagued residents and businesses, particularly during the monsoon seasons. Officials have made clear that illegal structures encroaching on drainage channels and waterways will no longer be tolerated.

Illegal Structures Identified as a Key Flood Trigger

Unauthorised constructions that block or restrict the natural flow of stormwater have been identified as a major contributing factor to the flooding that frequently inundates low-lying areas across Colombo. By obstructing canals, drains, and other essential water management infrastructure, such structures prevent effective drainage and cause floodwaters to spill into surrounding streets and neighbourhoods.

The CMC's move to take legal measures is intended to send a clear message to those who have erected or continue to maintain such illegal constructions within the city limits.

Residents Urged to Comply with Building Regulations

The municipal authority has called on all property owners and developers to ensure that their constructions comply fully with existing building regulations and do not interfere with designated drainage pathways. The CMC emphasised that protecting the city's drainage network is essential to minimising flood damage and safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of Colombo's residents.

The Colombo Municipal Council has warned that legal action will be initiated against unauthorised constructions obstructing waterways and drainage systems across the city.

As Colombo continues to grapple with the challenges of urban flooding, the CMC's latest initiative is being seen as a critical step toward holding violators accountable and working toward a more flood-resilient city. Residents and businesses have been advised to report any suspected illegal constructions to the relevant municipal authorities without delay.