Amber Flood Alert Declared Across Nine Divisional Areas in Gampaha District

The Irrigation Department has placed nine Divisional Secretariat divisions in the Gampaha District under an amber-level flood warning, alerting residents in low-lying areas to prepare for the possibility of rising waters.

Nine Divisions on High Alert

The amber-level designation signals a significant risk of flooding and serves as an urgent caution for communities situated in vulnerable, low-elevation zones across the affected divisions. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to safeguard lives and property.

The Gampaha District, which is home to a large and densely populated stretch of the Western Province, is particularly susceptible to flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, with low-lying neighborhoods historically bearing the brunt of seasonal inundation.

What the Warning Means

An amber-level flood warning from the Irrigation Department indicates that flooding is considered likely in the identified areas and that residents should be ready to act swiftly if conditions worsen. It falls short of the highest red-level alert but nonetheless demands serious attention from both the public and local authorities.

Residents in low-lying areas are advised to monitor official updates closely.

Valuables and essential documents should be moved to higher ground as a precaution.

People are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel near waterways and flood-prone roads.

Those requiring assistance should contact local Divisional Secretariat offices or emergency services.

Authorities Urge Caution

The Irrigation Department continues to monitor water levels and rainfall patterns across the region. Officials have stressed the importance of heeding early warnings, noting that timely action can prevent loss of life and minimise damage to homes and infrastructure.

Sri Lanka's meteorological conditions during active monsoon and inter-monsoon periods frequently place low-lying districts such as Gampaha at elevated risk. Residents and local government bodies are encouraged to coordinate closely as the situation develops.