Colombo Floods Could Have Been Prevented, Says Patali Champika — CMC Officials Blamed for Ignoring PM's Orders

URF Leader Points Finger at Municipal Authorities Over Flood Disaster

United Republican Front (URF) leader Patali Champika Ranawaka has claimed that last Friday's severe flooding in Colombo was entirely preventable, asserting that the disaster unfolded largely due to the failure of Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) officials and other relevant authorities to act on directives issued by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

A Preventable Catastrophe

Speaking on Tuesday, Ranawaka stated that had the CMC and other concerned officials responded promptly and responsibly to the Prime Minister's instructions, the widespread flooding that paralysed large parts of the capital could have been avoided. He placed firm responsibility on the shoulders of those in administrative positions who, he alleged, chose to disregard clear guidance from the highest levels of government.

The flooding, which struck Colombo on Friday, caused significant disruption across the city, affecting residents, businesses, and infrastructure. Low-lying areas bore the brunt of the inundation, leaving many families stranded and prompting emergency response efforts across multiple districts.

Accountability Called For

Ranawaka's remarks have added fresh political pressure on municipal authorities at a time when the public is already demanding answers over the city's repeated vulnerability to flood conditions. The URF leader's comments suggest a breakdown in coordination between national leadership and local government bodies — a concern that urban planners and civil society groups have long raised in relation to Colombo's drainage and flood management systems.

His statement underscores a growing frustration among politicians and citizens alike that institutional inaction continues to cost Sri Lanka dearly, particularly when advance warnings and directives are issued but not followed through at the ground level.

Broader Questions on Urban Flood Management

The flooding has once again brought Colombo's aging drainage infrastructure under scrutiny. Critics argue that decades of inadequate urban planning, encroachment on natural waterways, and poor maintenance of storm drains have left the capital chronically ill-equipped to handle heavy rainfall events.

As the city begins to recover from Friday's deluge, calls are mounting for a comprehensive inquiry into the administrative lapses that may have contributed to the scale of the disaster — and for concrete steps to ensure that official directives are acted upon without delay in future emergencies.

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