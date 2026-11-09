Beware Fake Police Fine Texts: Digital Economy Ministry Sounds Alarm Over New Cyber Scam

Sri Lanka's Ministry of Digital Economy has issued an urgent public warning over a new cyber scam circulating across the country, in which fraudsters are sending fake text messages that falsely claim recipients have outstanding speeding fines from the police.

How the Scam Works

Members of the public are receiving SMS messages that appear to be official communications from law enforcement authorities, informing them they have been fined for a traffic speeding violation. The messages are designed to look convincing and create a sense of urgency, pressuring recipients into taking immediate action — typically by clicking a link or providing personal and financial details.

Cyber security experts warn that such tactics are a classic form of phishing, where criminals impersonate trusted institutions to steal sensitive information or extort money from unsuspecting victims.

Ministry Urges Public Caution

The Ministry of Digital Economy has strongly advised the public not to respond to or act upon any such messages without first verifying their authenticity through official channels. Authorities have stressed that legitimate government communications regarding traffic fines would not demand immediate payment or personal information via SMS.

Members of the public are urged not to click on any links contained in suspicious text messages and to report such incidents to the relevant authorities immediately.

What You Should Do

Do not click on any links embedded in unsolicited SMS messages claiming to be from the police or any government body.

Do not share personal information, banking details, or passwords in response to such messages.

Contact the Sri Lanka Police or the Ministry of Digital Economy directly to verify any official communication you are unsure about.

Report suspicious messages to the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT).

A Growing Threat

This latest scam is part of a broader and troubling rise in cyber fraud targeting Sri Lankan citizens. Authorities have previously warned the public about similar schemes involving fake bank alerts, lottery winnings, and fraudulent government benefit notifications. The Ministry of Digital Economy continues to work alongside law enforcement and cyber security agencies to identify and prosecute those responsible for such criminal activity.

The public is encouraged to remain vigilant, share this warning with family and friends — particularly elderly relatives who may be more vulnerable — and treat any unexpected message demanding urgent financial action with extreme suspicion.

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