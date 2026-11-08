Seven Decommissioned Fishing Vessels Destroyed in Galle Harbour Blaze

A fire that broke out at the Galle Fisheries Harbour has left seven abandoned fishing boats completely gutted, authorities confirmed following the incident.

The vessels, which had been decommissioned and left out of active service, were entirely consumed by the blaze. The fire swept through the cluster of old boats moored at the harbour, leaving little behind in its wake.

Abandoned Vessels Lost

All seven boats that fell victim to the fire had already been taken out of operation prior to the incident. While the craft were no longer in active use, the fire raised serious concerns among harbour officials and local fishing communities about safety conditions at one of Sri Lanka's key southern fishing ports.

Galle Fisheries Harbour serves as a vital hub for the fishing industry along Sri Lanka's southern coastline, and incidents of this nature draw attention to the need for proper management and disposal of decommissioned vessels within harbour premises.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. It remains unclear at this stage whether the blaze was accidental or the result of other circumstances.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. Officials are expected to assess the full extent of the damage and review safety protocols at the harbour in the aftermath of the fire.

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