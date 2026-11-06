Sri Lanka's Garment Export Earnings Drop 5.3% to $3.52 Billion in First Nine Months of 2026

Sri Lanka's garment and apparel export sector has recorded a notable decline in earnings during the first nine months of 2026, with revenues falling 5.3 percent year-on-year to reach $3.52 billion between January and September, raising fresh concerns about the resilience of one of the country's most vital foreign exchange earners.

A Setback for a Key Export Pillar

The apparel industry has long been the backbone of Sri Lanka's export economy, consistently accounting for a significant share of the country's total merchandise export revenue. The latest figures, however, paint a sobering picture for an industry that employs hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankans — the majority of whom are women — and plays a central role in the nation's economic recovery efforts.

The 5.3 percent contraction in export value during the January to September 2026 period underscores the mounting pressures facing Sri Lankan manufacturers, as global demand patterns shift and competition from regional rivals intensifies.

Factors Behind the Decline

Industry observers point to a combination of factors that have weighed on export performance during this period. These include:

Subdued consumer spending in key Western markets, particularly in Europe and the United States, amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures

Stiff competition from lower-cost garment-producing nations in the region

Rising production and energy costs within Sri Lanka affecting the competitiveness of local manufacturers

Global supply chain uncertainties continuing to disrupt order pipelines

Industry Calls for Urgent Support

The apparel sector remains a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's export economy, and sustained policy support, trade agreement expansions, and investment in innovation will be critical to reversing this downward trend.

Stakeholders within the industry have urged the government to accelerate efforts to secure preferential trade arrangements with major importing nations and to invest in upgrading the sector's capabilities in areas such as sustainable manufacturing and high-value product development, which could command better margins in international markets.

Broader Economic Implications

For a country still navigating the aftermath of its worst economic crisis in decades, a contraction in garment export receipts carries significant implications. Foreign exchange inflows from the apparel sector are crucial for maintaining import cover and servicing external debt obligations as Sri Lanka continues its recovery under an IMF-supported programme.

Authorities and industry leaders alike will be closely monitoring the final quarter of 2026, hoping for a seasonal uptick in orders that could soften the full-year impact of the current decline.

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