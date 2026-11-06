Sri Lanka's Garment Export Earnings Drop 5.3% to $3.52 Billion in First Nine Months of 2026
Sri Lanka's garment and apparel export sector has recorded a notable decline in earnings during the first nine months of 2026, with revenues falling 5.3 percent year-on-year to reach $3.52 billion between January and September, raising fresh concerns about the resilience of one of the country's most vital foreign exchange earners.
A Setback for a Key Export Pillar
The apparel industry has long been the backbone of Sri Lanka's export economy, consistently accounting for a significant share of the country's total merchandise export revenue. The latest figures, however, paint a sobering picture for an industry that employs hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankans — the majority of whom are women — and plays a central role in the nation's economic recovery efforts.
The 5.3 percent contraction in export value during the January to September 2026 period underscores the mounting pressures facing Sri Lankan manufacturers, as global demand patterns shift and competition from regional rivals intensifies.
Factors Behind the Decline
Industry observers point to a combination of factors that have weighed on export performance during this period. These include:
- Subdued consumer spending in key Western markets, particularly in Europe and the United States, amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures
- Stiff competition from lower-cost garment-producing nations in the region
- Rising production and energy costs within Sri Lanka affecting the competitiveness of local manufacturers
- Global supply chain uncertainties continuing to disrupt order pipelines
Industry Calls for Urgent Support
The apparel sector remains a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's export economy, and sustained policy support, trade agreement expansions, and investment in innovation will be critical to reversing this downward trend.
Stakeholders within the industry have urged the government to accelerate efforts to secure preferential trade arrangements with major importing nations and to invest in upgrading the sector's capabilities in areas such as sustainable manufacturing and high-value product development, which could command better margins in international markets.
Broader Economic Implications
For a country still navigating the aftermath of its worst economic crisis in decades, a contraction in garment export receipts carries significant implications. Foreign exchange inflows from the apparel sector are crucial for maintaining import cover and servicing external debt obligations as Sri Lanka continues its recovery under an IMF-supported programme.
Authorities and industry leaders alike will be closely monitoring the final quarter of 2026, hoping for a seasonal uptick in orders that could soften the full-year impact of the current decline.
💬 Join the Discussion 2
See what readers are saying — and add your view.
This is what happens when goverment cant sort out the economy properly. workers suffer most.
True, my sister works in a garment factory and they already cut overtime.