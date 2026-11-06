Government Moves to Reclaim State Agricultural Lands Left Idle by 135 Leaseholders

The Sri Lankan government is taking decisive action to reclaim state-owned agricultural lands that have been left uncultivated by 135 individuals who hold leases on those properties, officials have confirmed.

Idle Lands to Be Repossessed

Authorities are preparing to initiate the formal process of taking back the agricultural plots, which were originally leased to private individuals with the expectation that the land would be actively farmed and put to productive use. The leaseholders in question have failed to fulfil that fundamental obligation, leaving the land barren and unproductive.

The move reflects growing government concern over the underutilisation of state agricultural resources at a time when food security and domestic agricultural output remain critical priorities for Sri Lanka.

A Question of Accountability

State land leases in Sri Lanka are granted under the condition that recipients cultivate and maintain the plots for agricultural purposes. When leaseholders neglect this responsibility, the land not only sits idle but also deprives other farmers — who are willing and able to work the soil — of the opportunity to do so.

A total of 135 individuals have been identified as failing to cultivate their leased agricultural lands

The government is in the process of preparing to formally reclaim these state-owned properties

Reclaimed lands are expected to be reassigned to productive use

Broader Agricultural Implications

Sri Lanka has long grappled with the challenge of ensuring that leased state lands are used as intended. Uncultivated agricultural plots contribute to reduced local food production and represent a significant loss of potential economic output, particularly in rural communities that depend heavily on farming livelihoods.

The reclamation effort signals a firmer stance by the government on enforcing lease conditions and ensuring state agricultural land serves its intended purpose for the broader public good.

Further details regarding the timeline for reclaiming the properties and the process for redistributing them are expected to be announced by the relevant authorities in due course.