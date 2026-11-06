Sajith Charges Government With Meddling in No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has levelled serious accusations against the ruling government, alleging improper interference in parliamentary proceedings related to a no-confidence motion filed against the Speaker.

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), claimed that the government has been exerting undue pressure in connection with the motion, raising concerns about the integrity of Sri Lanka's legislature and the independence of its institutions.

Allegations of Political Pressure

The Opposition Leader's remarks have intensified an already tense political climate within Parliament, with the no-confidence motion against the Speaker emerging as a flashpoint between the government and opposition benches. Premadasa argued that such interference undermines the democratic principles upon which parliamentary processes are founded.

The filing of a no-confidence motion against a Speaker is a rare and significant parliamentary event in Sri Lanka, and the latest allegations have drawn considerable attention to the manner in which the motion is being handled by those in power.

Opposition Stands Firm

Premadasa indicated that the opposition remains resolute in its position and will not be deterred by what he described as government manoeuvring designed to influence the outcome of the legislative process.

The accusations add further strain to the relationship between the government and the opposition at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate complex political and economic challenges. Parliamentary observers are closely watching how the situation develops in the days ahead.

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