Notorious 'Kaiwaru Muthu' Arrested by CID After Being Deported to Sri Lanka

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken into custody the individual known as 'Kaiwaru Muthu' following his deportation back to Sri Lanka, authorities confirmed.

The suspect, widely referred to by his alias 'Kaiwaru Muthu', was handed over to CID officers upon his arrival in the country after being deported from abroad. Investigators moved swiftly to detain him as soon as he was returned to Sri Lankan soil.

Deportation Leads to Immediate Arrest

The deportation and subsequent arrest highlight the continued efforts of Sri Lankan law enforcement to pursue individuals who have fled the country while facing legal scrutiny. The CID, which handles high-profile and complex criminal investigations, took charge of the suspect without delay following the completion of deportation procedures.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the full details of the charges or investigations linked to 'Kaiwaru Muthu', though his apprehension is expected to advance ongoing inquiries being conducted by the department.

CID Investigation Continues

The suspect is currently in CID custody as investigators proceed with their examination of the case. Further details regarding the nature of the allegations against him are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.

Sri Lankan authorities have increasingly coordinated with international counterparts to facilitate the deportation and repatriation of suspects believed to be evading justice from overseas locations.

Related Video