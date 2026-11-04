Sri Lanka's Oldest Living Man Marks 111 Years With a Family of Hundreds

Sri Lanka's oldest known man has reached the remarkable milestone of 111 years of age, a feat celebrated not only as a testament to extraordinary longevity but also to a family legacy that spans generations on a breathtaking scale.

A Life Spanning More Than a Century

The centenarian, whose age places him among the oldest living individuals on the island, marked his 111th birthday surrounded by loved ones, with well-wishers turning out to honour a man whose very existence bridges vastly different eras of Sri Lankan history. From the colonial period through to independence and into the modern republic, he has witnessed the nation evolve across more than a century.

A Family Tree Like No Other

Perhaps even more astonishing than his age is the sheer size of the family he has helped bring into the world. The elderly patriarch is said to have an extraordinary 92 grandchildren, a figure that underscores just how deep his family roots run across Sri Lanka.

111 years of age, recognised as Sri Lanka's oldest living man

92 grandchildren, reflecting a vast multi-generational family

His milestone has drawn widespread public attention and admiration

A Symbol of Resilience

For many Sri Lankans, the story of this remarkable elder carries a deeper meaning — a symbol of resilience, the strength of family bonds, and the richness of a life lived through decades of change. His birthday celebrations have resonated widely across the country, serving as a reminder of the values of community and togetherness that remain central to Sri Lankan culture.

At 111 years old, he stands as a living piece of Sri Lanka's history, with a family that is itself a community.

Well-wishers and local officials joined the family in marking the occasion, with many expressing admiration for the elder's enduring spirit and the extraordinary legacy he continues to represent for his descendants and for the nation as a whole.

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