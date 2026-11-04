Spanish Transport Minister Steps Down in Wake of High-Speed Train Disaster That Killed 69

Spain's Transport Minister Óscar Puente has tendered his resignation just six days after a devastating high-speed train collision near the town of Urda left at least 69 people dead and dozens more injured, sending shockwaves through the country's political establishment.

Minister Announces Departure in Parliament

Puente made the announcement directly to members of Congress after appearing before the chamber to give testimony regarding last Wednesday's catastrophic rail disaster. The minister faced intense scrutiny from lawmakers as the nation grappled with one of its worst transport tragedies in recent memory.

A Nation in Mourning

The collision, which occurred near Urda in southern Spain, involved a high-speed train service and resulted in a death toll that has deeply shaken the Spanish public. Dozens of survivors sustained injuries in the crash, which prompted immediate calls for accountability from opposition politicians and grieving families alike.

The tragedy has raised serious questions about rail safety standards, infrastructure oversight, and the responsibilities of those at the helm of the country's transport network.

Political Fallout

Puente's resignation marks a significant moment of political accountability in Spain, as pressure mounted on senior government figures to answer for the circumstances surrounding the disaster. His departure from the cabinet comes amid ongoing investigations into the cause of the deadly collision.

Authorities have yet to officially confirm the precise sequence of events that led to the crash, and investigations are expected to continue in the days and weeks ahead as Spain comes to terms with the scale of the tragedy.

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