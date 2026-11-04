Elderly Sri Lankan Man Loses Rs. 4.6 Million in Sophisticated Phone Banking Scam

A concerned Sri Lankan has taken to social media to raise the alarm about a devastating telephone fraud scheme, after his 70-year-old father allegedly fell victim to scammers posing as bank officials and lost a staggering Rs. 4.6 million.

How the Scam Unfolded

According to the account shared online, the elderly victim received a phone call from individuals who convincingly impersonated representatives of his bank. The fraudsters reportedly manipulated the pensioner into divulging sensitive personal and financial information, ultimately enabling them to siphon off the substantial sum from his accounts.

A Warning to the Public

The victim's son, visibly distressed by the ordeal his family has endured, used his social media platform to urge Sri Lankans — particularly those with elderly relatives — to be vigilant against such schemes. The post has since drawn widespread attention, with many users expressing shock and sympathy.

Scammers are specifically targeting older members of the public who may be less familiar with the tactics used by fraudsters operating over the telephone.

What You Should Know

Authorities and consumer protection advocates have repeatedly stressed that legitimate banks will never request the following information over the phone:

Full account numbers or passwords

One-time passwords (OTPs) sent via SMS

Personal identification numbers (PINs)

Credit or debit card details

Protecting Vulnerable Family Members

Cybersecurity experts warn that elderly individuals are disproportionately targeted by telephone scammers due to their relative unfamiliarity with digital fraud tactics. Family members are urged to have open conversations with older relatives about the risks of unsolicited phone calls claiming to be from financial institutions.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by a similar scam, the incident should be reported immediately to the nearest police station as well as the relevant bank, so that swift action can be taken to investigate and potentially recover lost funds.