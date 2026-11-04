Colombo Court Orders Arrests Over Alleged Violations at Gnanasara Thera's Viharamahadevi Park Protest

The Colombo Additional Magistrate's Court has issued orders for the immediate arrest of several individuals allegedly involved in violating regulations and obstructing public order during a protest linked to Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera at Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo.

Court Steps In Following Alleged Breaches

The order was handed down after authorities brought to the court's attention alleged violations that took place during the demonstration, which was held at the popular Colombo park. The court determined that the circumstances warranted swift legal action, prompting the directive for arrests to be carried out without delay.

Viharamahadevi Park, one of Colombo's most frequented public spaces, served as the backdrop for the protest, which drew significant attention given the high-profile nature of Gnanasara Thera's involvement. The Buddhist monk, who has previously courted controversy, has been a central figure in a number of politically charged events in recent years.

Legal Action Underway

The Colombo Additional Magistrate's Court's intervention signals a firm stance by the judiciary on the alleged flouting of regulations governing public gatherings. Those named in the arrest order are expected to be produced before the court following their apprehension by police.

Sri Lankan authorities have faced growing scrutiny over the management of public protests and the enforcement of regulations surrounding demonstrations in busy urban areas. This latest court directive is likely to intensify that debate, particularly given the prominent personalities associated with the event.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the identities of those subject to the arrest order are expected to emerge as the legal proceedings progress. The case is being closely watched by legal observers and civil society groups across the country.

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