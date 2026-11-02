Kobeigane Custodial Death: Police Sergeant Remains Behind Bars Following Court Order

A Police Sergeant who was arrested over the death of a suspect while in custody at the Kobeigane Police Station has been further remanded by a magistrate's court, as legal proceedings in the case continue to unfold.

The officer was taken into custody in connection with the incident in which a suspect died while being held at the Kobeigane Police Station, raising serious concerns about the treatment of individuals in police detention.

Court Extends Remand Period

Following a fresh hearing, the presiding magistrate ordered that the sergeant remain in remand custody, denying any immediate prospect of bail for the accused officer. The decision signals the court's intent to ensure that the investigation proceeds without interference.

Custodial Deaths Under Scrutiny

Custodial deaths have long been a deeply troubling issue in Sri Lanka, drawing criticism from human rights organisations and civil society groups who continue to call for greater accountability within the country's law enforcement institutions.

Cases of this nature often prompt wider questions about the conduct of police officers during detention and whether adequate safeguards exist to protect the rights and welfare of suspects held in custody.

Authorities have indicated that investigations into the Kobeigane incident are ongoing, and further court dates are expected as the case progresses through the judicial process.