Double Cyclone Threat: 'Arnab' Leaves Thousands Displaced as 'Murasu' Looms Over Bay of Bengal

Sri Lanka is facing a deepening weather crisis as the fallout from Cyclonic Storm 'Arnab' continues to take a heavy toll on communities across the island, even as a new and potentially dangerous cyclone named 'Murasu' gathers strength over the Bay of Bengal.

Widespread Displacement Across the Island

Official figures reveal that at least 21,356 individuals from approximately 5,800 families have been affected by the adverse weather conditions brought on by Cyclonic Storm 'Arnab'. The storm has left a trail of disruption, forcing thousands of Sri Lankans from their homes and straining relief efforts nationwide.

Communities in multiple districts have borne the brunt of the storm's impact, with authorities working to provide emergency assistance to those displaced by flooding, strong winds, and rough coastal conditions linked to the system.

New Threat Emerging: Cyclone 'Murasu'

As Sri Lanka struggles to manage the aftermath of 'Arnab', meteorological authorities have issued a red-level warning covering strong winds and rough seas, as Cyclone 'Murasu' intensifies over the Bay of Bengal. The warning signals a serious threat to coastal areas and maritime activity, with conditions expected to deteriorate further.

Fishermen and those engaged in sea-based livelihoods have been urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid venturing into affected waters until conditions improve and the warning is lifted.

Authorities on High Alert

Disaster management and weather monitoring agencies are closely tracking the trajectory and intensity of 'Murasu', as the system has the potential to bring further rainfall, high winds, and dangerous sea swells to Sri Lanka's coastline. Residents in low-lying and coastal areas are being advised to remain vigilant and follow official guidance.

Over 21,356 people from 5,800 families affected by Storm 'Arnab'

Red-level warning issued for strong winds and rough seas

Cyclone 'Murasu' intensifying over the Bay of Bengal

Fishermen advised to stay ashore until conditions stabilise

Sri Lanka now faces the rare and daunting prospect of dealing with the consequences of one cyclonic system while bracing for the arrival of another, placing immense pressure on relief infrastructure and emergency response teams across the country.

Related Video