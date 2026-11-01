Pallekele Prison Inmate Shot Dead During Alleged Escape Attempt

A prisoner at Pallekele Prison has been killed after being shot by a guard during an alleged escape attempt, authorities confirmed.

Incident at Pallekele Facility

The inmate was fatally wounded when a prison guard opened fire as he reportedly attempted to flee the correctional facility. The shooting resulted in the prisoner's death, making it one of the more serious security incidents to take place at the Pallekele Prison in recent memory.

Security Measures and Protocol

Prison guards are authorised under Sri Lankan law to use force, including lethal force in certain circumstances, when an inmate poses a security risk or attempts to escape lawful custody. It is understood that the guard involved discharged his weapon in accordance with standard prison security protocols in force at the time of the incident.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are expected to conduct a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Such investigations are standard procedure whenever a firearm is discharged within or around a correctional facility in Sri Lanka.

Further details regarding the identity of the deceased inmate, the nature of the charges he faced, and the precise sequence of events leading up to the shooting are yet to be officially disclosed by the Department of Prisons.

The incident has drawn fresh attention to security conditions and protocols within Sri Lanka's prison system, which has faced scrutiny in recent years over issues of overcrowding and internal discipline.