Sri Lanka Navy Intensifies Search for Seven Fishermen Missing at Sea

The Sri Lanka Navy is pressing ahead with search and rescue operations to find seven fishermen who have gone missing after failing to return from fishing voyages that departed from two separate harbours along the island's coastline.

Two Separate Incidents

The missing fishermen are linked to two distinct incidents. Four fishermen set sail from the Kudawella fisheries harbour on 21 October and have not been heard from since, prompting serious concern among authorities and their families. A further three fishermen departed from Chalai and similarly failed to return, compounding the urgency of the ongoing naval operation.

Search Operations Ongoing

As of 1 November 2026, Navy personnel are actively combing the surrounding waters in a bid to locate the missing men. Search and rescue teams have been deployed to cover the relevant sea areas, with naval vessels working to trace any sign of the fishermen or their boats.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the circumstances that may have led to the disappearances, and investigations remain ongoing alongside the rescue effort.

Families Await News

The prolonged absence of the fishermen has left their families in a state of deep anxiety. Kudawella and Chalai are established fishing communities, and incidents of this nature serve as a stark reminder of the dangers faced daily by those who depend on Sri Lanka's coastal waters for their livelihoods.

The Sri Lanka Navy has urged the public and fellow fishermen with any relevant information regarding the whereabouts of the missing men or their vessels to come forward and assist authorities in the search effort.

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