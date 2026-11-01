Litro Gas Holds Domestic Prices Steady for November

Sri Lanka's state-owned gas supplier Litro Gas has announced that domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LP gas) prices will remain unchanged for the month of November, bringing relief to households across the island.

The company confirmed the decision to maintain current price levels, signalling a degree of stability in the domestic energy market at a time when many Sri Lankan families continue to manage tight household budgets.

Prices Held at Current Levels

Litro Gas, which remains the dominant supplier of domestic cooking gas in Sri Lanka, made the announcement ahead of the new month, assuring consumers that they would not face any additional financial burden on their gas purchases in November.

The move will be welcomed by households that rely heavily on LP gas for daily cooking needs, particularly in the wake of the economic pressures the country has faced in recent years.

Stability in the Energy Sector

The decision to hold prices steady reflects the company's assessment of prevailing market conditions, including global LP gas procurement costs and local distribution factors.

Consumers and retailers alike have been closely monitoring gas pricing decisions each month, making Litro Gas's timely announcements an important fixture for Sri Lankan households managing their monthly expenditure.

No further changes to the pricing structure were indicated by the company at this stage.