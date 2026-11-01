Commercial Bank of Ceylon Launches Targeted Loan Scheme to Breathe New Life into Sri Lanka's Tea Sector

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon has unveiled a dedicated financing scheme aimed at reinvigorating Sri Lanka's storied tea industry, signalling a strong commitment to expanding its footprint in the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector as well as the country's rural micro-economy.

A Strategic Push for the Tea Sector

The newly introduced loan scheme is designed to provide targeted financial support to stakeholders across the tea value chain, from smallholder farmers and leaf collectors to processors and small-scale exporters. The initiative reflects the bank's broader strategy to stimulate sustainable economic growth in regions where the tea industry remains a primary livelihood.

Sri Lanka's tea sector has long been a cornerstone of the national economy, contributing significantly to foreign exchange earnings and rural employment. However, the industry has faced mounting pressures in recent years, including rising production costs, climate-related challenges, and fluctuating global demand, making access to affordable credit more critical than ever.

Supporting the Rural Micro-Economy

By channelling credit directly into tea-dependent communities, Commercial Bank of Ceylon aims to address one of the most persistent barriers facing small producers — access to timely and affordable financing. The scheme is expected to empower rural entrepreneurs to invest in better agricultural practices, upgrade processing facilities, and improve overall productivity.

The bank's move also aligns with national priorities to strengthen the agricultural sector and boost export revenues at a time when Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery journey.

Broader SME Development Goals

The tea loan scheme forms part of a wider strategic initiative by Commercial Bank of Ceylon to deepen its engagement with the SME segment, which economists and policymakers widely regard as an engine of inclusive economic growth. By targeting an industry so deeply woven into the social and economic fabric of rural Sri Lanka, the bank positions itself as a key partner in the country's grassroots development.

Industry observers have welcomed the initiative, noting that dedicated, sector-specific financing products are far more effective than generic loan packages in addressing the unique cash flow cycles and operational needs of tea growers and producers.

Further details regarding eligibility criteria, interest rates, and repayment terms are expected to be communicated through the bank's branch network and official channels in the coming weeks.