Half a Century of Broken Promises: Sri Lanka's Executive Presidency Endures Despite Abolition Vows

For nearly five decades, Sri Lankan politicians have promised to abolish the executive presidency — yet the powerful office remains firmly in place, outlasting every pledge made to dismantle it.

A Promise as Old as the System Itself

Since 1994, virtually every major political party in Sri Lanka has at some point committed to scrapping the executive presidency, an institution that has defined the country's governance structure since its introduction. Successive governments have come and gone, electoral mandates have been won and lost, but the executive presidency has proven remarkably resilient against the tide of reform rhetoric.

SJB Renews the Call

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has once again added its voice to the long chorus of abolition pledges. Opposition leader and SJB chief Sajith Premadasa has renewed his party's commitment to doing away with the executive presidency, a promise that resonates with many Sri Lankan voters who have grown increasingly wary of concentrated executive power.

A Cycle Voters Know All Too Well

For ordinary Sri Lankans, the pattern has become a familiar and frustrating one — bold promises made from opposition benches that quietly fade once the same parties find themselves in power. Critics argue that the executive presidency, while frequently condemned in opposition, becomes a convenient instrument of governance once a party assumes office.

The executive presidency has survived not because Sri Lankans support it, but because those who promise to abolish it inevitably find reasons not to once they hold its powers.

As the SJB positions itself ahead of future political contests, the question for voters is whether this latest pledge represents genuine constitutional intent or simply the next chapter in a decades-long cycle of jam tomorrow — and never today.

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