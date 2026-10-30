UN Human Rights Office Urges Sri Lanka to Conduct Thorough Review of Anti-Terror Legislation Before Passing Into Law

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has called on the Sri Lankan Government to carry out a comprehensive review of the proposed Protection of the State from Terrorism (PSTA) Bill before it is enacted into law.

Broad Consultation Called For

The UN human rights body has encouraged authorities to undertake the review process in close consultation with independent institutions and civil society organisations, stressing the importance of inclusive dialogue before such significant legislation is brought into force.

The PSTA Bill, which is intended to replace the long-criticised Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), has drawn considerable attention from human rights advocates both locally and internationally, who have raised concerns about its provisions and potential implications for civil liberties in Sri Lanka.

Longstanding Concerns Over Terrorism Legislation

Sri Lanka's existing anti-terrorism framework has faced sustained criticism over the years from rights groups and international bodies, who have argued that it has been used to detain individuals without adequate judicial oversight. The proposed PSTA was introduced as a reform measure, but critics have questioned whether the new draft sufficiently addresses those underlying concerns.

The OHCHR's position underscores the importance of ensuring that any counter-terrorism legislation enacted in Sri Lanka aligns with international human rights standards and safeguards the fundamental rights of all citizens.

Call for Transparent Legislative Process

By urging further review before enactment, the UN body has signalled that the current draft may require additional scrutiny. Key areas of concern typically raised in relation to such legislation include:

Definitions of terrorism that may be overly broad or vague

Powers of arrest and detention without timely judicial review

Protections against torture and ill-treatment of detainees

Safeguards for freedom of expression, assembly, and association

The OHCHR's appeal adds renewed international pressure on Colombo to ensure the legislative process surrounding the PSTA is transparent, participatory, and firmly grounded in human rights principles before the bill becomes law.

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