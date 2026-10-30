Supreme Court Orders Negombo Police Officers to Pay Compensation After Businessman Tortured and Robbed of Gold

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has issued a landmark ruling ordering three police officers attached to the Negombo Divisional Criminal Investigation Department to pay compensation to a businessman who was tortured and coerced into surrendering his gold, in a case that has drawn sharp attention to police misconduct and fundamental rights violations.

Court Finds Fundamental Rights Violated

The Supreme Court determined that the three officers had acted in gross violation of the petitioner's fundamental rights as guaranteed under the Constitution of Sri Lanka. The ruling represents a firm judicial rebuke of the officers' conduct and serves as a clear message that law enforcement personnel are not above the law.

The businessman had alleged that he was subjected to torture at the hands of the Negombo DCID officers, who further compelled him under duress to hand over his gold. Such conduct, the court found, was a serious breach of both his physical integrity and his constitutional protections.

Compensation Ordered Against Officers

As a result of the ruling, the three police officers have been directed by the Supreme Court to provide financial compensation to the victim. The judgment underscores the court's commitment to holding state actors accountable when they abuse the authority entrusted to them by the public.

Broader Implications for Police Accountability

This ruling is being viewed by legal observers as a significant step in reinforcing accountability within Sri Lanka's law enforcement institutions. Cases of alleged police torture and abuse of power have long been a concern among civil society groups and human rights organisations operating in the country.

Three officers from the Negombo Divisional CID were named in the ruling.

The Supreme Court found the officers guilty of fundamental rights violations.

The victim, a businessman, was tortured and forced to surrender gold.

Financial compensation has been ordered in favour of the petitioner.

The case is expected to set a precedent for future fundamental rights petitions filed against police personnel, reinforcing the principle that victims of state-sanctioned abuse have a viable legal remedy through Sri Lanka's apex court.

The Supreme Court's decision sends an unambiguous signal that torture and coercion by law enforcement officers will not be tolerated, and that the judiciary stands as a safeguard for the rights of every citizen.

Legal experts have welcomed the judgment, noting that it strengthens the culture of rule of law and serves as a deterrent against the misuse of police authority across the island.

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