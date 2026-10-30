Sri Lankan Father Wins Two-Year Fight Against Private Hospital Over Newborn's Incorrect Weight Reading

A determined father has emerged victorious after a gruelling two-year legal and formal dispute against Ninewells Hospital, following allegations that medical staff recorded an incorrect weight measurement for his newborn baby — a mistake he argued carried serious potential consequences for his child's health and care.

A Battle Born from a Parent's Concern

The case, which stretched across nearly two years, centred on what the father maintained was a factually inaccurate weight reading documented by the private hospital shortly after his baby's birth. Rather than accepting the hospital's initial response to his complaint, the father pursued the matter persistently through formal channels, determined to hold the institution accountable.

For many parents, an incorrectly recorded birth weight may appear to be a minor administrative error. However, accurate weight measurements at birth are critically important for medical professionals, as they inform feeding plans, medication dosages, developmental assessments, and early identification of potential health concerns in newborns.

Why Accuracy in Newborn Care Matters

Medical professionals widely acknowledge that a newborn's recorded weight is among the most fundamental data points captured at birth. Errors in such measurements, if left uncorrected, can affect clinical decisions made in the crucial early days and weeks of a child's life. The father's insistence on accuracy reflected a broader concern shared by many parents about the standards of record-keeping within private healthcare facilities.

The case highlights growing awareness among patients and families about their right to accurate medical records and the importance of holding healthcare providers to account when errors occur.

Hospital Faces Scrutiny

Ninewells Hospital, a private medical institution, faced sustained scrutiny throughout the dispute. The eventual outcome in the father's favour signals that patient complaints, even those involving seemingly straightforward clerical or measurement errors, can and should be taken seriously by healthcare providers and regulatory bodies alike.

The resolution of this case serves as an important reminder to private hospitals across the region that parents and patients are increasingly willing to challenge institutions when they believe their concerns have been dismissed or inadequately addressed.

A Win for Patient Rights

The father's persistence over nearly two years underscores a broader principle — that individuals have the right to accurate medical documentation and that healthcare facilities bear a duty of care that extends to the reliability of their records. His success in this matter is likely to encourage other patients to come forward with similar grievances rather than accepting institutional responses at face value.

The case closes a difficult chapter for the family while opening a wider conversation about accountability, transparency, and patient rights within the private healthcare sector.