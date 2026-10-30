Pet Boarding Facility Owner Among Two Arrested After Dog Beaten to Death in Katana

Two individuals, including the owner of a pet boarding facility in Katana, have been taken into custody in connection with the brutal killing of a dog that was entrusted to their care.

Arrests Made Following Public Outcry

Police arrested the two suspects following an investigation into the incident, in which a dog was beaten to death at the boarding establishment. The facility, which was supposed to provide a safe and supervised environment for pets in the owners' absence, instead became the scene of a disturbing act of animal cruelty.

Animals Left Vulnerable at Trusted Facility

The case has sent shockwaves through Sri Lanka's growing community of pet owners, many of whom rely on boarding facilities when travelling or unable to care for their animals at home. The fact that the alleged perpetrators included the very owner entrusted with the animal's welfare has deepened public concern and anger.

Pet owners across the country have expressed outrage, calling for stronger legal protections for animals left in the care of commercial boarding services.

Legal Action Underway

Authorities have confirmed that the two suspects are currently in custody and that investigations are ongoing. The case is expected to be taken up before the relevant courts, with charges likely to be pursued under Sri Lanka's existing animal cruelty legislation.

Animal welfare advocates have used the incident to renew calls for stricter regulation and licensing of pet boarding facilities island-wide, urging the government to enforce greater accountability within the industry to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.